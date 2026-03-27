Leadership
Jay Naidoo: An illegal war, a broken trust — the questions the world cannot avoid
Restoring trust and ethics is the only path to lasting peace.
Key topics:
War undermines trust, making genuine negotiation nearly impossible.
Peace requires ethics, reciprocity, and respect for sovereignty.
Global law fails if powerful nations act without accountability.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Jay Naidoo