Leadership
Jay Naidoo: The fortress around evil
The hidden networks of abuse and the urgent call for accountability.
Key topics:
Powerful elites shielded Epstein-like abuse networks globally.
South Africa faces ongoing child abuse linked to authority figures.
Democracy fails if systems protect predators over vulnerable children.
By Jay Naidoo