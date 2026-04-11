Leadership
Jay Naidoo on Iran war: Will this ceasefire hold?
A fragile ceasefire masks deeper unresolved conflicts, shifting global power, and a growing call for justice beyond war.
Key topics:
Ceasefire over Iran-linked regional war remains fragile and uncertain
Conflict rooted in unresolved justice, incl. Palestinian self-determination
Global order shifting: NATO strain, multipolar tensions, rising instability
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By Jay Naidoo