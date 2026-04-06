Leadership
Jay Naidoo: Off-ramp the world needs now
A political chokepoint for humanity
Key topics:
World shifting toward permanent war and normalized escalation
No military victory solves global crises; risk of catastrophe rises
Urgent call for de-escalation, reform, and shift to life economies
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By Jay Naidoo*