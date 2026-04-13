Leadership
Jay Naidoo on BizNews: The post-America moment is here
An elder’s reflection on a world rebalancing
Key topics:
US-led order shifting as multipolar world emerges after US-Iran ceasefire
Asia/Europe realign: Japan, South Korea, India, China, Spain shift autonomy
Citizen agency rises; decentralisation, ethics, Earth focus in global transition
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By Jay Naidoo