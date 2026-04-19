Leadership
How Johannesburg can be pulled back from financial collapse: Helen Zille
Debt crisis, credit downgrades, and political waste push city to the edge
Key topics:
Credit downgrade and bond suspension halt new loans, raise interest costs
Late audits, weak finances and R220bn backlog, falling capex spending
Poor revenue collection and political spending worsen service delivery
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By Helen Zille