Jeffrey John Kleu: Open letter to Herman

As Johannesburg’s coalition talks get underway, property developer Jeffrey John Kleu has written a personal plea to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba: put down the sword and work with Helen Zille. Kleu says he has backed Mashaba’s campaign with a monthly debit order for years, and credits him with working alongside developers to start reviving the Joburg CBD during his first term as mayor. He now urges Mashaba to choose honest partners over the ANC, which he blames for ruining the country’s economic hub. A father of two with a third on the way, Kleu asks whether Mashaba will recognise his life-defining moment..By Jeffrey John Kleu*.Dear Herman,I trust you are well.You have been an inspiration to me ever since you became Mayor in JHB and agreed to work with Property Developers to fast track the recovery and the development of the JHB CBD. I find your story so inspiring, from your initial successful company Black like Me, to the way you went about orchestrating your Mayorship in JHB. You are a true South African entrepreneur who understands what it means to go out there and get the job down. I’ve been donating to your campaign since I lived in Johannesburg 8 years ago, not a huge amount but a monthly debit order which hopefully has made an impact and a difference in your parties momentum and development. The time has arrived, I believe you now have the chance to make the impact now that you were trying to make back then. We need you to make the right decision, I implore you to work together with Helen Zille to bring our once proud City back to its former glory to create as many jobs as possible for the people of South Africa and to build and help the next generation become what we are supposed to become.Please use this moment to work together with honest hard working people instead of the corrupt ANC fraction that has ruined our once beautiful City, the economic hub of our country. We as your support base, beg you to make a decision that is right for our children’s future, and their children. I have two small children and one on the way, and I dream of walking the streets of Johannesburg with them, in a clean and safe environment, within a community that supports each other and wants to build together.Please Herman, I know you’ve had your differences in the past, but put away your sword and find a way to work together. Do what is right for this country and her beautiful people, do what’s right for our children and their children. You have the opportunity to make the difference.One can go their whole life without this life defining moment, will you be able to recognise and make this moment yours? .*Jeffrey John Kleu Property Investor and Developer CEO and Founder.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here. If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.