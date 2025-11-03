Leadership
John Matisonn: DA finally gets the GNU deal it wanted
New agreement gives DA leverage and ensures coalition decisions require consensus.
Key topics:
DA gains influence in GNU through “sufficient consensus” mechanism.
Deadlocks now resolved by Political Leaders Forum, not president.
Monthly CHM meetings aim to implement GNU program and build consensus.
By John Matisonn