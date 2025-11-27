Leadership
John Matisonn: DA’s leadership test amid record support
DA confronts leadership turmoil as new poll shows record support, testing Steenhuisen’s tenure amid rising two-party dynamics ahead.
Key topics:
DA poll surge to 32% narrows gap with ANC amid volatile voter shifts
Steenhuisen finance dispute sparks leadership scrutiny before congress
Potential two-party era emerges as DA, ANC dominate despite rivals’ turmoil
By John Matisonn