John Matisonn: DA’s Schreiber’s deportations provide political inoculation

Key topics:

Schreiber says Home Affairs has deported 109,344 illegal immigrants since he took office — 46% more than under the previous minister.

A new immigration white paper proposes tighter asylum rules, tougher anti-fraud measures and wider use of drones, biometrics and AI.

The overhaul also introduces new visa categories, merit-based citizenship and mandatory birth and death registration.

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