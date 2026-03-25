Leadership
John Matisonn: Dramatic DA surge in Jo’burg, Tshwane and even eThekwini
DA Gains Momentum in Metros as ANC Weakens and Coalitions Shift
Key topics:
DA poised for possible metro majorities, especially in Tshwane and Joburg
ANC support collapses in eThekwini, opening space for DA-IFP alliances
DA more likely to partner with ANC than ActionSA amid local party infighting
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By John Matisonn