Supporters march to the Union Buildings during the Democratic Alliance party manifesto launch in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.
Supporters march to the Union Buildings during the Democratic Alliance party manifesto launch in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Leadership

John Matisonn: Dramatic DA surge in Jo’burg, Tshwane and even eThekwini

DA Gains Momentum in Metros as ANC Weakens and Coalitions Shift
Published on

Key topics:

  • DA poised for possible metro majorities, especially in Tshwane and Joburg

  • ANC support collapses in eThekwini, opening space for DA-IFP alliances

  • DA more likely to partner with ANC than ActionSA amid local party infighting

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By John Matisonn

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John Matisonn

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