Leadership
John Matisonn: EFF gets control of Gauteng’s R179.2bn budget...
… what could go wrong?
Key topics:
EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga appointed Gauteng MEC of Finance, key prize.
Lesufi reshuffles cabinet amid minority coalition struggles and DA opposition.
ANC raises concerns over Dunga’s past Ekurhuleni finance controversies.
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By John Matisonn