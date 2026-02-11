Leadership
John Matisonn: Dysfunction in the GNU - ministers without internet
Macpherson battles broken systems, corruption, and resistance to reform in public works.
Key topics:
Government IT and project systems broken, causing delays and chaos.
Procurement corruption entrenched, accountability resisted at every level.
Reform efforts face systemic pushback, disinformation, and bureaucratic tactics.
By John Matisonn