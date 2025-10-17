Leadership
John Matisonn: Is this fight about Mchunu for president?
Battle for control of Crime Intelligence fund exposes deep power rifts in SAPS and ANC
Key topics:
Power struggle over R600m Crime Intelligence slush fund linked to presidency
Senzo Mchunu allegedly targeted fund control to boost 2027 ANC bid
Key investigators suspended as corruption probes hit police leadership
By John Matisonn