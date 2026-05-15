Leadership
John Matisonn: Is Ramaphosa really finished?
Scandal clouds ANC elections, but Ramaphosa’s removal still unlikely.
Key topics:
Media focus on Phala Phala damages ANC ahead of local elections
Ramaphosa’s fate rests with MPs; impeachment unlikely without ANC rebels
No-confidence vote hinges on DA/EFF/MKP alliance, seen as unlikely
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By John Matisonn