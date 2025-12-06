John Matisonn: Jo’burg faces 9th new mayor in four and a half years

Key topics:

Ninth potential mayor in four years as ANC ousts Morero for Musuku amid vote-buying claims.

Madlanga Commission exposes scandal: Mashazi’s inaction on sexual-misconduct complaints and her lavish lifestyle sparks outrage.

Testimony reveals police–tender links, cash favours and corruption involving Matlala and protected officials.

