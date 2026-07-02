Thabo Mbeki
Thabo MbekiPhotographer: Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg News
Leadership

John Matisonn: Mbeki's "counter-revolution" theory: blame everything on 2008, not the borders

Mbeki attacks Ramaphosa over immigration comments amid unrest and ANC tensions
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John Matisonn
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