Senzo Mchunu, South Africa's police minister, during a readiness parade ahead of the annual state of the nation ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.
Senzo MchunuPhotographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Leadership

John Matisonn: Why did Mchunu do it? The police dog that hasn’t barked (yet)

Suspended police minister Mchunu’s decision to disband task team sparks questions
Published on

Key topics:

  • Mchunu disbanded task team; reasons remain unclear and contradictory

  • Concerns cited: human rights, budget, declining political killings

  • Questions on consultation with police top brass and political ties

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By John Matisonn

Loading content, please wait...
John Matisonn

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com