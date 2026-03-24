Leadership
John Matisonn: 'Police are scared of criminals' – Mkhwanazi
Police inquiry exposes corruption task force shutdown and security risks
Key topics:
Inquiry reveals police generals fearful of crime kingpins and networks
Suspended minister shut task force, possibly enabling criminal protection
Sibiya seen as poised to control security cluster, risking state takeover
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By John Matisonn