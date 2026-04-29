Leadership
John Matisonn: SA gets closer to Europe as US tensions persist
South Africa pivots toward Europe as global alliances shift
Key topics:
Trump tensions push South Africa closer to Europe
SA shifts foreign policy toward consistency, human rights
Stronger ties with France, Germany, Spain amid global reset
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By John Matisonn