John Matisonn: The stars aligned for the DA this weekend
Leadership

John Matisonn: The stars aligned for the DA this weekend

The DA’s leadership overhaul impressed voters as ANC turmoil provided perfect contrast, boosting confidence ahead of upcoming elections.
Published on

Key topics:

  • DA unveils younger, diverse leadership at national congress

  • ANC crises and dysfunction boost DA’s political positioning

  • Hill-Lewis sets ambitious goal to win national support

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By John Matisonn

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John Matisonn

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