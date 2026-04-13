Leadership
John Matisonn: The stars aligned for the DA this weekend
The DA’s leadership overhaul impressed voters as ANC turmoil provided perfect contrast, boosting confidence ahead of upcoming elections.
Key topics:
DA unveils younger, diverse leadership at national congress
ANC crises and dysfunction boost DA’s political positioning
Hill-Lewis sets ambitious goal to win national support
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By John Matisonn