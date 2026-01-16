Leadership
Satire with Johan van den Berg: Judge Graham Moshoana for a Bad Writing Award
Pretentious legal prose meets scholarly style in a modern-day Bad Writing example.
Key topics:
Bad Writing Contest honoured confusing academic writing from 1995–1998.
Judge Moshoana’s PHSG ruling shows ornate yet unclear legal language.
Chief Justice praised his writing despite misreadings of law and cases.
By Satire with Johan van den Berg