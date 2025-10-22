Leadership
Justice Malala: African leaders literally won’t be found dead in own country’s medical facilities
African leaders’ medical exile exposes healthcare gaps and lost opportunities
Key topics:
Raila Odinga dies abroad, highlighting African leaders’ medical exile.
Medical tourism drains funds, worsens Africa’s health system crises.
Leaders’ reliance on foreign care hinders domestic healthcare reforms.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up for the BizNews channel here.
By Justice Malala