Leadership
Justice Malala: Ramaphosa's political days are numbered as impeachment proceedings loom
Impeachment proceedings over Phala Phala threaten Ramaphosa’s presidency as political support erodes and succession tensions rise.
Key topics:
South Africa top court triggers possible impeachment of Ramaphosa
Phala Phala scandal and ANC decline weaken his parliamentary support
Uncertain succession risks coalition collapse and political instability
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By Justice Malala