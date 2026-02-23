Leadership
Justice Malala: An Iron Lady and a billionaire signal South Africa’s political maturity
South Africa’s politics pivot toward pragmatism and growth.
Key topics:
Zille’s mayoral bid taps anger over Joburg’s collapse
Voters shift toward pragmatism over ANC ideology
Motsepe push signals business-friendly ANC future
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Justice Malala