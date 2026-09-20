CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA: JANUARY 04: A general view of the damages caused by the parliament fire on January 04, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. According to media reports the fire ripped through South Africa’s 138-year-old Parliaments roof of the National Assembly. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
Leadership

Want to know if SA's MPs are actually doing their jobs? ParliMeter lets you do exactly that

ParliMeter gives citizens, journalists and researchers easier access to Parliament’s performance and activities.
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