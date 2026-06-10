Ronald Lamola, South Africa's international relations minister
Ronald Lamola, South Africa's international relations ministerPhotographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Leadership

Foreign hands or a failing government? Why Lamola's protest conspiracy theory doesn't hold up

Kenneth Kgwadi slams SA's foreign-power blame game on anti-immigrant protests as the oldest trick in the authoritarian playbook.
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Kenneth Kgwadi
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