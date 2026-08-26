JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 25: Wayne Duvengae (OUTA) briefs the media at the Joburg Crisis Alliance (JCA) press conference at Constitutional Hill on July 25, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The alliance called for an urgent improvement in basic service delivery, revisiting the tariffs and the resignation of Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Wayne Duvengae, CEO of OUTAPhoto by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Leadership

Only leadership will rebuild SA's municipalities: OUTA's Wayne Duvenage

South Africa is not beyond repair—better leadership and stronger accountability can drive renewal
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Wayne Duvenage
BizNews
www.biznews.com