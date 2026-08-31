JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 19: DA JHB Mayoral Candidate Helen Zille during the flight of the first national DA slogan posters in Orange Grove on August 19, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Johannesburg poster launch marks the start of the DA's national street campaign for the local government elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Helen ZillePhoto by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Leadership

Once a scathing critic of the DA, 'lefty prof' Adam Habib is backing Helen Zille for Joburg

Habib says only Zille can turn the city around, even as he stands by his criticisms of her record elsewhere.
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Terence Corrigan
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