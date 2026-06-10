Legendary OA Ferraris has passed. A giant has fallen.

South African racing has lost one of its true giants. Ormond Ferraris — trainer of some 2600 winners, mentor to legends like Mike de Kock, and a man still arriving at stables before dawn at 93 — passed away peacefully on 10 June 2026, aged 94. A life fully lived in the Sport of Kings..Issued by 4Racing.4Racing is sad to announce the passing of Ormond Ferraris on 10 June 2026, aged 94. The Ferraris family shared the news earlier today and said he passed away peacefully at his retirement home in Plettenberg Bay, after a short period of illness. He was surrounded by people he loved dearly – his sons David and Paul, grandson Luke, granddaughter Caroline and stepdaughters, Kim and Leigh. About Ormond Arthur Ferraris was born on 31 March 1932 in the little Free State town of Wolwehoek. Fresh out of school in 1949, Ferraris briefly worked as a trainee antiques dealer in downtown Johannesburg. But with his heart firmly set on a racing career, he persuaded leading Turffontein trainer George Weale to give him an opportunity as a track rider. He was promoted to Assistant Trainer in 1950, becoming the first person in South African racing history to hold that title. Mr Ferraris took out his license and started training under his own name in May 1954, saddling his first winner, Shenandoah, at Gosforth Park on 14 August of that year. He trained out of Newmarket, the Vaal and finally Turffontein (where he occupied the same barn for 40 years), forging a reputation as one of South Africa's most respected trainers, loyal to his horses and loyal to his owners, who repaid him in kind. He handed in his license in May 2019, after an illustrious career and approximately 2600 career winners, despite never handling a string of more than 60 runners. His career highlights included 10 Oaks trophies (LA Law, Summer Line, Pretty Border, Siberian Wonder, St Just, Fast Break, Daddy's Darling, Lambarina, Sabina Park and Cherry On The Top), 8 Derbies (Fine Regent, Distinctly, Black Bishop, Sandfly, Launching Pad, The Monk, Travel North & Silverpoint), a Triple Tiara and two National Championship Titles (1991/92 and 1993/94). He saddled 1994 Summer Cup winner Sizzling Sun as well as Distinctly in the controversial 1975 Durban July. His best horses include the likes of Pretty Border, Wagga Wagga, Distinctly, Miss Averof, St Just, Rakeen, Tracy’s Element and Overarching. In 2020, 4Racing renamed the Oaks Trial in his honour, and it has been run as the Ormond Ferraris Oaks Trial ever since. Mr Ferraris published his autobiography 'Thoroughly: Seven Decades In The Sport Of Kings And Crooks' in 2022 and returned to the horses, helping his former stable jockey, Weichong Marwing establish his own stable and training career. At the age of 93, Mr Ferraris still left his home in southern Johannesburg at 04:00 – driving his own vehicle – to arrive at the Turffontein stables for a 04:30 start, which he continued until the end of 2024. Mr Ferraris was inducted into the South African Hall of Fame on 29 March 2025, which welcomed him with the accolade: “Mr Ferraris is the perfect example of someone who has given his life to excellence, service, and uplifting others. His love for the sport, his dedication, and the way he’s helped so many others make him a true South African legend.” In addition to his achievements on the track, Mr Ferraris left a great legacy to racing as a mentor. He played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of champion trainers David Ferraris, Mike de Kock and Michael Clements, as well as leading trainers Weiho Marwing, Paul Peter, Sharon Kotzen and Weichong Marwing. In his latter years, he enjoyed following the career of his grandson, Luke Ferraris, competing with distinction as a jockey in Hong Kong and never missed a race. However, he was perhaps most proud of helping establish the Trainers Benevolent Fund, which he personally managed from 1970 to 2022. It is still actively administered and helping trainers in need today. Ormond Ferraris was one of the last of the true old school. Hard-working, imbued with strong integrity, unshakeable principles and unafraid to hold - and defend - strong opinions. He was a great horseman, mentor, family man and friend to many and will be remembered as an enduring doyen of the South African turf. The Ferraris family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and condolences, and request that in lieu of flowers, cards or gifts, those wishing to honour his memory and his love and devotion to horses may consider making a donation to the Highveld Horse Care Unit at horsecare.org.za The funeral will be private, with memorial details communicated in due course.