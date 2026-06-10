Ormond Ferraris
Ormond Ferraris4Racing
Leadership

Legendary OA Ferraris has passed. A giant has fallen.

Legendary South African racehorse trainer Ormond Ferraris, 94, has died. A Hall of Famer with ~2600 winners, 8 Derbies & mentor to Mike de Kock.
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