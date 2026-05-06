Marika Sboros: Inside MFF’s boardroom war — answering affidavits fail to bury it

He is the only respondent to allege non-service of key documents – annexures addressed to him as a director, on which he himself voted, and for which his lawyer signed.

Yet he responds on oath to the applicants’ sixth major complaint, which is in a document he claims not to have received.

On the Section 163 “oppression” claim, Figaji directly addresses the complaint over his “systematic use of delegitimising language” across 29 emails over nine months. He declines to rebut each quotation and instead, addresses seven thematic categories.

His categorical approach itself appears to be a concession.

He claims that his language was “robust” but “honestly held” and does not meet the delinquency threshold. That may be sound for section 162. The Sixth Complaint, however, was pleaded under section 163 oppression, with a materially lower threshold. Yet he does not engage with section 163 at all.

In defending himself, Figaji articulates the applicants' case against him.

He describes the "Transition Plan" he circulated in August 2025, proposing a strategy for MOI compliance by 2028, as "a responsible, operationally defensible pathway to compliance".

The applicants call it "a programme of continued non-compliance, dressed in the language of gradualism".

On bloc-voting, he attributes his consistent alignment with Higgins and Dianna Yach to the “quality of the applicants’ proposals, not to collusion”, and claims that “defeat of minority proposals” does not establish “governance failure”.

His affidavit contains unredacted “Instructions Required” placeholders – a tell that it was filed before his instructions were complete.

His closing flourish warns that "a finding of delinquency in these circumstances would criminalise directorial candour and discourage the honest expression of views in board correspondence".

That’s ironic. The very harm Figaji warns against is precisely what the sixth complaint alleges his language inflicted on the applicants.

In the spaces between denials, the respondents concede the factual core of two of the most consequential allegations against them.

On the “ghost email”, Dianna Yach, at paragraph 56, accepts that she "copy/pasted (Higgins’s) wording into a blank email”, making only "minor amendments". Higgins, at paragraph 64, accepts that he "prepared the draft", provided it to her and that the substantive text she dispatched under her name was his drafting.

That is now common cause. Neither deponent engages with the clear conflict of interest at its centre.

On MOI compliance, Figaji candidly accepts that “over a number of years, the Foundation’s actual distributions to Israeli entities fell below the 50% target in the MOI”, and claims board approval at Annual Directors’ Meeting.

He does not identify a single resolution under the only MOI provision permitting such variation, which requires “exceptional circumstances” and a formal resolution. None of the answering affidavits identifies such a resolution for any year of the alleged 11-year deviation.

The deviation is thus admitted and undocumented.

It sits awkwardly alongside Dianna Yach’s sworn statement that her interactions are “governed strictly by the (MFF’s) MOI”.

Both propositions cannot be true simultaneously. Read together, the “ghost email” is no longer in factual dispute; the 11-year MOI deviation is admitted and undocumented on the respondents’ own evidence,.

The defence is not a denial of the applicants’ case. In important respects, it is corroboration.

The respondents also mount a serious attack on Derek Yach’s candour.

Higgins swears that no mention was made of the fact that Derek Yach himself proposed the MFF’s controversial grant to Gift of the Givers and a grant to Ben Gurion University in Israel.

Figaji swears that the founding affidavit omits to mention that Derek Yach "voted in favour of the Transition Plan", recording this as of "fundamental significance."

These are serious allegations, advanced on oath, to support the "politically motivated SLAPP" narrative. They flounder on the founding papers themselves.

Derek Yach’s confirmatory affidavit of April 15 sets out precisely what the respondents claim is concealed: his support for the Gift of the Givers grant, subsequent votes in favour of respondent proposals and the circumstances in which he committed to reform.

It was served on the respondents on April 21, nine days before they wrote a word in answer. Thus, the disclosure they deny, is in the document they were served with and on which they were deposing.

There is no innocent reading of this.

Either they did not read the founding papers, making their attack on Derek Yach’s candour professionally indefensible; or they read them and attacked, knowing the disclosure was already on the record.

Their protest has the insistence of Lady Macbeth – tendentious in framing, expedient in purpose and paradoxical.

Lurking in the shadows is another unresolved presence: Cape Town law firm Fairbridges, the MFF's company secretary.

In South African corporate governance, a company secretary is an officer of the company itself, not of any director or faction. Its duty runs to the directors collectively to anchor governance, not litigate it.

That distinction has, on the answering papers, broken down.

Marcus Schaefer, the Fairbridges director who discharges the MFF's company secretary function, has filed sworn evidence in support of Dianna Yach, annexed inside her papers, against two of her co-directors.

Schaefer records that he takes instructions from her only and presents this as exculpation. It is not. He effectively unholsters his company-secretary “gun” and fires at his own feet – and hers.

On his version, he concedes an MOI breach he was meant to police – an instrument providing that "no single person may directly or indirectly control the decision-making powers relating to the MFF".

Of the applicants’ nine formal complaints, Schaefer addresses only one at length: the procedural opinion procured at Dianna Yach’s instruction.

He also fails to disclose that Levy has lodged an active Legal Practice Council complaint against him about this very conduct.

As a matter of professional candour, a deponent subject to such a complaint about the conduct on which he gives evidence is required to disclose it.

A company secretary carrying a bucket of whitewash in one hand and a paintbrush in the other does not serve the company well.

The respondents dismiss this case as political differences and a family squabble. Their answering affidavits do otherwise.

Non-profit companies occupy a peculiar space in South African law. Governed by the Companies Act, they lack enforcement mechanisms giving that governance teeth – no shareholders, limited regulatory oversight, beneficiaries who rarely have standing to intervene.

The only meaningful check on misconduct is another director willing to go to court. Two do so here.

If procedural attrition and resource exhaustion can frustrate such an application, the system is exposed as fragile. If it succeeds, it establishes that section 162 applies not only to commercial fraud or state capture, but to governance failures of charitable institutions.

In other words, fiduciary duty does not dissolve in philanthropy’s language.

The applicants’ filing, as their lawyer, Kumesh Moodley notes, is “not about politics but it is indeed about policy.

“And the only policy that matters is the one set out in the MFF’s MOI.”

The applicants have trusted the institution. The court will decide in October whether that trust was well-placed.