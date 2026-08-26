Mark Burke isn't a crook — he's just an inconvenient critic

Writing for Politicsweb, Paul Maritz argues that the political storm around DA MP Mark Burke and his fintech Kastelo — criminal complaints, frozen funds and headlines about "R4 billion moved offshore" — is a manufactured scandal, not a corruption case. He explains that Kastelo's model is ordinary financial intermediation and arbitrage, no different in principle from a bank executing trades on a client's behalf, and that the money in question remained economically the client's own. Maritz contends the timing, months before local elections and amid Burke's attacks on ANC fiscal management and the VAT hike, exposes this as a political hit job dressed up as accountability..By Paul Maritz for Politicsweb.Over the past week, an ongoing regulatory dispute involving the fintech company Mark Burke founded, has been transformed into a political scandal, complete with criminal complaints, press conferences and breathless references to “R4 billion moved offshore”. The implication is obvious, where there is smoke, there must be corruption.Perhaps. But perhaps not.In the rush to turn a complicated financial-regulatory dispute into a simple morality tale, an inconvenient possibility arises that this may ultimately prove to be less a story about corruption than about an innovative business model colliding with an old and unusually restrictive regulatory system. At the very least, South Africans deserve to understand the difference before joining the witch-hunt.For context, anyone with experience in banking and finance will know that disputes about the interpretation of regulations are so commonplace that a plethora of legal firms spend all of their time on nothing else. Some mention will be made of crypto-arbitrage below, but that really is not the point.The point is that the lack of real political ideas has again turned long-time passengers of the government gravy train to the sabotage stick that they know so very well. Jail time for real corruption scandals? No thank you, I’ll take some house arrest on a golf-estate. Entrepreneur doing things that are so innovative that we do not have laws for them yet? Scandal!The ANC has now theatrically laid a criminal complaint against Burke and Kastelo concerning alleged exchange-control contraventions involving transactions totalling roughly R4 billion. Probably because they weren’t busy announcing candidate lists over the weekend. The Reserve Bank is investigating Kastelo and has frozen funds belonging to the company.Burke, meanwhile, has stepped away from the DA’s parliamentary finance responsibilities while the matter is investigated. Again, these investigations are more common for innovative fintechs than one might imagine – most of the times, however, they remain on the backpages of a financial daily, for the simple reason that they do not provide a very convenient reason for failing parties to avoid owning up to their failures months before a municipal election.Diving into the facts, the main problem, of course, is the hook: “R4 billion moved offshore.” This sounds inherently sinister unless one understands what a financial intermediary does, and what many young people have been doing at a smaller scale than Burke for a decade now.Consider a simple example: A South African client wants to invest R100,000 abroad. Instead of personally navigating foreign-exchange markets, offshore accounts, trading platforms and settlement processes, the client appoints a financial institution or intermediary to execute transactions on his or her behalf. The money being moved is still economically the client’s money.This principle is hardly novel. Banks, stockbrokers, asset managers and other financial intermediaries routinely execute transactions for clients. The Reserve Bank itself explains that authorised dealers in foreign exchange act on behalf of their customers rather than as agents of the Reserve Bank. That does not answer the legal question in Kastelo’s case. Whether the particular structure it used complied with South Africa’s exchange-control rules is exactly what the regulatory process must determine.But it does matter when interpreting sensational claims about the scale of the transactions. The same applies to arbitrage. Arbitrage is neither corruption nor financial wizardry. At its simplest, it means exploiting a price difference for the same or substantially similar asset in different markets.Imagine an asset trading for R100 in Johannesburg and the equivalent of R103 in London. A trader who can buy at R100 and sell at R103 can capture the difference, after transaction costs. Sophisticated arbitrage strategies are obviously more complicated, but the economic principle is that simple.In fact, this is the same basic logic behind an importer buying a product for R100 in China and selling it for R150 in South Africa: the entrepreneur identifies a price difference between two markets, bears the costs and risks of moving the product from one to the other, and earns a profit from the gap. The “product” in financial arbitrage simply happens to be a financial asset rather than a pair of shoes, a cellphone or a piece of machinery.Crypto markets have historically presented such price differences between South African and international exchanges. Again, the nature of innovative entrepreneurship is that boundaries will be tested, and that new laws are often needed to regulate and manage new opportunities, but the two principles behind Kastelo’s model are very simply buying low and selling high combined with selecting fitting financial institutions on both sides of the trade.In a sense, what Kastelo is doing is democratising arbitrage. These opportunities have traditionally been available mainly to sophisticated investors with the capital, technical knowledge and infrastructure to exploit price differences across markets. Kastelo opened that opportunity to ordinary South Africans who would otherwise never have participated, allowing them to earn money from an unused financial allowance while Kastelo supplied the expertise and execution.The more important point of this whole witch-hunt, because that is what it is, is why? Why go after Burke on a regulatory technicality that his accusers very clearly do not understand? Well the answer is quite simply, it’s election season.Burke has become one of Parliament’s more persistent critics of government financial management. He was closely associated with the DA’s campaign against the proposed VAT increase and with its broader argument that South Africa’s fiscal problems cannot endlessly be solved by extracting more money from taxpayers.There is fundamentally a false equivalence at the heart of this spectacle. South Africans know what real corruption looks like. It is public money stolen through rigged tenders, patronage networks, inflated contracts and politically connected middlemen. It is money meant for roads, water, schools and hospitals disappearing into private pockets. The ANC has spent years explaining away exactly that kind of corruption, while figures associated with the EFF and MK have themselves faced serious allegations and investigations arising from the misuse of public money.Kastelo is something fundamentally different. Whatever the Reserve Bank ultimately decides about the legality of its structure, this was not a scheme designed to impoverish the South African taxpayer or siphon public money into somebody’s pocket. The economic proposition was the opposite, the client made money, Kastelo made money, and capital returned to South Africa where it could be spent, invested and taxed. Win-win-win..Read more:.DA leader Mark Burke's former company Kastelo targeted by SARB on crypto deals.Our thought leaders and politicians pretending that an unresolved dispute over exchange-control rules is morally equivalent to the looting of public funds is nothing more than dishonesty. We cheapen the very meaning of corruption and make it easier for those responsible for the real thing to hide in the confusion.The ANC, EFF and MK are entitled to attack Burke politically. What they are not entitled to do is manufacture an equivalence between money created through private enterprise and money stolen from the public purse.One puts money back into South Africa. The other takes it out of South Africans’ pockets.No amount of press conferences can make those two things the same..This article was first published on Politicsweb and is republished with permission.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.