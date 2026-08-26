JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 11: Mark Burke (DA's Spokesperson on Finance) at the announcement of urgent reform plan on BBBEE, Employment Equity, and Expropriation Act at Nkululeko House on August 11, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Democratic Alliance (DA) outlined a set of urgent, practical and implementable reforms and alternatives, around which the DA will campaign. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Mark BurkePhoto by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Leadership

Mark Burke isn't a crook — he's just an inconvenient critic

The Burke-Kastelo case raises questions about fintech regulation, political motives and the meaning of corruption.
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