Martin van Staden: A reluctant defence of Lesufi's AmaPanyaza initiative

This is a rare admission from an ANC heavyweight: the central government’s policing monopoly is not simply failing, it is lethally incompetent and obstructive.

Lesufi’s move was far from perfect. The “wardens” were hastily assembled (not to mention weirdly named), and failed to produce any kind of tangible results out the gate.

Crime is one of those things you do not have to wait for to see results. An effective crime-fighting strategy or institution would deliver from the jump. Criticising SAPS and taking the initiative, only to fail to match their already disastrous record, will never do.

But the principle is the right one: take whatever action is possible and reasonable to interpose in the violent-crime crisis.

This all started to fall apart when AmaPanyaza was slammed as illegal by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, during his testimony before Parliament in October.

The Public Protector’s report echoed this.

Lesufi conceded as much, announcing the AmaPanyaza’s disbandment amid the backlash.

Yes, the execution was sloppy (we are still dealing with Panyaza Lesufi, after all), and by failing to show immediate superiority over the status quo alternative, AmaPanyaza doomed itself.

And if it was simply AmaPanyaza’s ridiculous execution that was being criticised, it would be commendable. It is not. The principle – the question of lawfulness – is front and centre.

Strip away the procedural fumbles of AmaPanyaza, and what is left is a precedent worth protecting.

Solving the problem, not waiting for authorisation

Gauteng is home to over a quarter of South Africa’s population, the country’s economic heartbeat, and like the Western Cape, is an utter criminal wasteland.

The people of this province cannot be expected to wait for Pretoria’s permission to survive criminality.

Lesufi did what decentralists have begged for, for years: he decentralised from the bottom up.

He empowered a province to shoulder law enforcement where the centre had abdicated.

This is not an endorsement of Lesufi-the-ideologue. It is a recognition that, in this instance, he modelled the “doing versus asking” ethos that my colleagues and I at the Free Market Foundation (FMF) have hammered home through our Campaign for Home Rule .

For the uninitiated, Home Rule is the FMF’s practical and legal blueprint for applied federalism.

South Africa’s 1996 Constitution is not the unitary straitjacket the ANC (and Lesufi in other contexts) pretends it is, but a formally federal framework waiting for federalist substance.

We have urged communities and opposition-led provincial and municipal governments to take advantage of this: fill potholes, erect community safety institutions sans central oversight, and, yes, innovate on law enforcement.

Ask forgiveness, not permission.

Businesses in suburbs and townships are already stepping up. Private security firms partner with entrepreneurs and residents to reclaim streets.

Why not municipalities, why not provinces? Because the ANC says “no”?

We have singled out the Western Cape in particular, as it is home to some of South Africa’s most violent areas, and offers a rare opportunity given the lack of ANC administration since 2009. It is a prime testing ground.

KwaZulu-Natal, with its interesting coalition dynamics, could also start taking the initiative.

The Western Cape’s Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) in conjunction with the City of Cape Town is a very solid start, deploying officers to high-crime zones and showing real results. But it lacks scale and, in some key respects, ambition .

Imagine if Premier Alan Winde had seized Lesufi’s precedent with both hands and rolled out a full Western Cape police auxiliary force, trained and funded locally and by the private sector, to supplement SAPS or existing municipal police departments.

Or if KwaZulu-Natal’s Thami Ntuli took Sakeliga’s cue and established a provincial highway patrol along the N3 corridor – one of South Africa’s key economic arteries.

This could have been a bottom-up revolution in law enforcement: opposition parties proving decentralisation works in practice, chipping away at decades of ANC centralism.

This could have been a political goldmine.

Voters would have seen tangible safety gains, which would have boosted opposition credibility. Only policy wonks and paralegals inside the DA and other parties believe that voters care about solving crime only after the ANC’s formalistic boxes have been ticked. Voters will reward risky moves that produce results.

Instead, we have seen utter betrayal from the very parties we thought were allies in this fight.

Another DA own-goal

The DA, self-proclaimed federalists, pounced on Lesufi’s missteps to table a motion of no confidence against him in late October. The party’s provincial leader, Solly Msimanga, crowed that Lesufi’s meek disbandment of the AmaPanyaza confirmed that it was never legitimate.

This was the one area in which the DA should rather have put itself at Lesufi’s service and asked: “How can we fix your disastrous rollout and ensure it does not undermine law enforcement decentralisation across the country, Mr Premier?”

One might counter that this is “bad politics”, but reconsider that in light of the fact that it was the DA that , unprovoked, seconded Lesufi’s nomination as Premier in 2024. Bad politics!

AmaPanyaza’s establishment was messy, but the motion of no confidence is not about process. It is punishment for daring to act unilaterally.

By piling on, the DA is not simply scoring cheap points that mean nothing to voters, it is affirming the centralisation Lesufi usually champions, the very centralisation that made addressing South Africa’s crime problems next to impossible without the ANC’s eager cooperation (perish the notion).

We will not act unless Pretoria says so, the DA’s stance screams (again).

For a party whose manifesto touts federal devolution, this is a betrayal of their base, where (especially in the Western Cape) residents crave more provincial policing autonomy, not less. And it hands the ANC a gift: proof that even reformers will voluntarily bow before the centre without the centre having even truly resisted.

The DA has made its own governance more difficult through publicity own-goals before. The two prominent ones I can think of are:

1. The DA defining “championing the rule of law” as synonymous with “obeying ANC legislation”. Thus, whenever there is a call for civil disobedience – a globally recognised, perfectly legitimate means of protest – DA insiders would whisper that they cannot participate because they are known as the “rule of law party”. Racialised policy is law, John Steenhuisen shamefully lectured Sakeliga in February, as if anyone is supposed to be impressed by this obsequity.