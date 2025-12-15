Leadership
Paul Mashatile woos DA as part of ANC leadership campaign
Deputy President Paul Mashatile courts Democratic Alliance support, signalling coalition stability amid ANC succession battle, calming investor concerns.
Key topics:
Mashatile courts Democratic Alliance to secure future coalition stability
ANC succession race heats up as Mashatile positions for presidency
Investor confidence tied to GNU stability and exclusion of radical parties
By S'thembile Cele