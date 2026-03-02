Leadership
Matisonn: General Sibiya and the moral fog at police HQ
Analysis of General Shadrack Sibiya’s fall, exposing police leadership ethics failures, factionalism, and urgent reform demands.
Key topics:
General Shadrack Sibiya’s ethics and credibility collapse
Madlanga Commission exposes conflicts of interest
Police factionalism and urgent reform calls
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By John Matisonn