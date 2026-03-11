Leadership
TCS Politics Desk: Mbalula’s Sharpeville rhetoric collides with ANC’s Iran silence
Fikile Mbalula invokes Sharpeville Massacre while defending Iran despite deadly crackdown on protesters, raising questions about ANC human rights consistency.
Key topics:
Fikile Mbalula invokes Sharpeville Massacre in Human Rights Month message
ANC criticised for muted response to Iran protest crackdown
Editorial highlights gap between liberation history and current policy
By TCS Politics Desk