JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 10: Former president Thabo Mbeki at the National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards at The Ballroom at The Wanderers Club on December 10, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The awards celebrate and recognise youths who have displayed entrepreneurial qualities and made contributions to the nation. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Former president Thabo Mbeki Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Leadership

Mbeki's right about ANC saboteurs. He's just looking in the wrong place

The ANC is urged to confront the hidden influences behind its decline.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com