BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 14: Former President Thabo Mbeki attend the official funeral service of struggle veteran and COPE founder, Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick ‘Terror’ Lekota at the Old Grey Sports Club on March 14, 2026 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Lekota, a veteran of the liberation struggle and inaugural Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, passed away on March 4th at the age of 77. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
Former President Thabo MbekiPhoto by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Leadership

Mbeki built the Treasury — and the scaffolding for state capture: Prof Anthony Butler

Mbeki’s mixed legacy of growth and weakened institutions
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Prof Anthony Butler
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