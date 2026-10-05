JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 10: Former president Thabo Mbeki at the National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards at The Ballroom at The Wanderers Club on December 10, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The awards celebrate and recognise youths who have displayed entrepreneurial qualities and made contributions to the nation. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Former president Thabo Mbeki Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Leadership

Thabo Mbeki's foundation warns of bloodshed if BEE goes. It's missing the real danger

Terence Corrigan says South Africans want jobs, not race policy, and that clinging to a failing framework is the bigger threat to democracy.
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Terence Corrigan
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