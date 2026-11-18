Not everyone was won over on Tuesday.“It wasn’t to prove that the system is good enough, it was to prove that the athletes are good enough in spite of the system being so terrible.”A week after Tatjana Smith said she would swim for the Netherlands, Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie stood at a podium in Cape Town and apologised to her. He described how Swimming South Africa fined her €46,000 on the morning of a World Championship race, held on to her prize money until she called in lawyers, then tried to make her “the scapegoat”. He has asked SASCOC to investigate the federation, and its acting president called the saga “an indictment on the organisation”. In the BizNews Premium groups, John Cunha had argued all week that the minister had the power to act. Here is the briefing, the week behind it, and what the Tribe think..BizNews Reporter.Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie apologised to Tatjana Smith on Tuesday (17 November) and asked SASCOC to investigate Swimming South Africa (SSA). A week after South Africa’s most decorated Olympian said she would swim for the Netherlands, he told a media briefing in Cape Town how her federation had treated her..“I want to stop right here for five seconds and to just apologise to Tatjana. She’s been treated in the worst possible way. They should be ashamed.”Gayton McKenzie.For John Cunha, the BizNews Tribe member who has spent the week arguing her case in the Premium groups, it was the moment he had pushed for..“Gayton is speaking truth to power here! The efforts have not been in vain, after all, thus far! Now we need the follow through.”John Cunha, South African sports insider.“Imagine reading that on the morning of a World Championship race”.McKenzie set out the federation’s treatment of Smith from the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka. On the morning of her first 100m heat, he said, she was handed a letter from SSA’s chief executive: any swimmer not wearing the sponsor’s brand would be fined €2,000 a heat and €20,000 a final..“No hearing, no discussion. Automatically. Imagine reading that on the morning of a World Championship race.”Gayton McKenzie.She won gold in the 200m and silver in the 100m. Three weeks later, he said, SSA sent her a €46,000 invoice for breaching its Arena sponsorship and held on to her $35,000 prize money until she instructed lawyers in May 2024..“The facts that are not in dispute are that Tatjana never signed a federation sponsorship deal with Arena. There was no disciplinary hearing… Swimming South Africa has withdrawn the fine.”Gayton McKenzie.“Immediately after we got the news that Tatjana is going to swim for the Netherlands, they tried to cover up and make her the scapegoat.”Gayton McKenzie.That is a different account from the one SSA’s acting president, Zikie Molusi, gave SABC News on Saturday. He said SSA had been penalised by Arena when Smith raced in her own sponsor’s kit, and that only “10 or 12.5%” of her prize money was held back..“I have lost total faith”.McKenzie has written to SASCOC asking for a full investigation into SSA: its Arena agreement, the penalties levied, whether other swimmers lost money, spending on the Franschhoek high performance centre and its constitution. SASCOC will also send a task team to stabilise the federation, with a preliminary finding due within 90 days.He said he could not act alone..“I will come out there and I will fire all of them immediately. That’s how I feel. But I can’t. Even if I want to. We shall be suspended by [World Aquatics].”Gayton McKenzie.“I, for one, have lost total faith in SSA, from the board right through to the management… But I can’t come like a cowboy here and say, [pack] your bags, go.”Gayton McKenzie.Deputy Minister Peace Mabe went further..“I want to declare that I have no confidence in the current leadership of Swimming SA.”Peace Mabe, Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.She also called for the removal of what she described as a clause allowing swimmers who report wrongdoing to be “withdrawn or fired”: “It is unconstitutional.”Molusi, at the same briefing, did not contest the minister’s account..“Yes, it is an indictment on the organisation.”Zikie Molusi, Swimming SA acting president.He said the board had not known of the dispute “until such time when we received the lawyer’s letter”, about two and a half months ago. “It has been a management issue.”.“In spite of the system”.Smith had already given her reasons. In her announcement on 10 November she cited “greater high performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career”..“Sometimes making a difference means stepping outside of the system to understand how we can make it better from a different position.”Tatjana Smith, speaking on 10 November.At a book launch the next evening she went further..“It wasn’t to prove that the system is good enough, it was to prove that the athletes are good enough in spite of the system being so terrible.”Tatjana Smith, speaking on 11 November.“The problem however is the will”.In the Premium groups, Cunha had argued all week that the pattern was old. He cited Penny Heyns, Sarah Poewe and Roland Schoeman..“These are a sample of examples stretching back 26 years. Nothing has changed.”John Cunha, in a message sent on 11 November.His 35-page “Minister’s Playbook”, written in October, argues the minister already has the powers he needs under existing law..“The relevant powers are all available to the Minister right now… The problem however is the will to effect the change.”John Cunha.He also posted the department’s 2024/25 transfers to federations: R3.1m for swimming, the same as table tennis..“The sporting code (Swimming) that, BY FAR, brings in the most Olympic medals to SA, receives precisely the same level of funding as Table Tennis.”John Cunha, in a message sent on 12 November.McKenzie’s answer on Tuesday was that the department was never meant to carry federations..“The department was never designed to be the main funder of all sports in South Africa, of every trip our athletes take overseas… Government does not book athletes’ flights either.”Gayton McKenzie.He compared the Netherlands’ elite sport budget of about €68m a year with rugby and cricket, which he said received “nothing, zero” from the department this year and thrive because “they are run like businesses”. He said he would ask the Finance Minister for tax incentives for companies that sponsor sport..What the Tribe think.“She built herself”.“This Country Never ‘Built her’! Absurd. She built herself. She is not Walking Away. She is just Walking towards something else.”Dirk, BizNews Tribe member.“She is a whistleblower of the finest pedigree… She has detonated a bomb inside swimming, other sports will follow.”Grant, BizNews Tribe member.“I wasn’t wrong”.“I was suspended by SSA. I asked why our ladies 400 medley relay team, who had qualified, weren’t going to the 2004 Olympics… I said there would be more officials than swimmers in the team. I wasn’t wrong.”Graham, BizNews Tribe member.“Count me in”.“If an athlete requires R55,000, as I recall, even many SMEs can afford that… Perhaps it can become a BN initiative.”Neville, BizNews Tribe member.“Count me the f[***] in.”Nathan, BizNews Tribe member.“Where was this accountability?”.Not everyone was won over on Tuesday..“Where was this accountability when concerns were raised over the preceding years?… Will the investigation also examine SASCOC’s own handling of previous complaints and its failure to intervene meaningfully sooner?”Justin, BizNews Tribe member, in a message sent on 17 November.“The downside to corporate support is the government sits back and smiles.”Niki, BizNews Tribe member.Cunha’s verdict on the day:.“Today was a good day, a very good day!… Athletes First. Athletes Always.”John Cunha, in a message sent after the ministerial press conference on 17 November