Sport, Arts and Culture Minister , Gayton McKenzie and acting SSA president Zikie Molusi brief the media on retaining South Africa's elite athletes at GCIS Media Centre on November 17, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The briefing provided context on the circumstances and factors influencing South African athletes decisions including remuneration, professional opportunities, athlete support and the implications for South African sport. Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Leadership “She’s been treated in the worst possible way”: McKenzie apologises to Tatjana Smith The minister sets out how Swimming SA fined its greatest Olympian and held her prize money, and asks SASCOC to investigate.