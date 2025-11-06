Leadership
Meet “Mr Joburg” - The man reviving downtown Johannesburg one building at a time
Turning Johannesburg’s decay into opportunity, one building at a time.
Key topics:
Olitzki revitalises Johannesburg CBD, turning slums into profitable zones.
Gandhi Square hosts businesses catering to 250,000 daily commuters.
Private efforts clash with city neglect, crime, and socio-economic challenges.
By Prinesha Naidoo and Antony Sguazzin