Member's Only: How Warren Buffett changed investing forever — Bloomberg Original
Legendary investor Warren Buffett, the man who transformed Berkshire Hathaway from a struggling textile mill into one of the world’s most admired conglomerates, has stepped away from the CEO role — marking the end of one of the most remarkable eras in financial history. In this mini-documentary from our partners at Bloomberg, viewers are taken through the principles, deals and discipline that made the “Oracle of Omaha” a global investing icon. It also explores the immense challenge facing Berkshire’s next generation of leadership, and what Buffett’s departure means for the future of the company he built.
