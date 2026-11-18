Seven of SA’s eight metros have no outright majority. Coalition talks are under way. And the ANC’s moderates? Two of the heavy hitters are in Silicon Valley, another in London. Tony Leon knows a thing or two about coalition arithmetic. Here he takes a hard look at the scramble for mayoral chains. The ANC signals the DA is a “last resort”. Herman Mashaba wants Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink dropped before he’ll deal. Geordin Hill-Lewis has kept his counsel. Tony asks the question nobody at the table seems to: where’s the plan to fix the cities? And if the ANC dumps the DA in the metros, can the GNU survive?.By Tony Leon*.In 1983, Harvey Tyson was editor-in-chief of The Star newspaper, then a mighty and influential newspaper. Its daily circulation of 250 000 copies stands in contrast to its shrivelled irrelevance today, where it barely hits 3 500 sales on a good day. So back then, what The Star editorialised mattered. And on the highly contested matter of the November referendum for white voters on the flawed PW Botha tricameral constitution, many perplexed voters looked for a steer. Alone among newspapers of the day, Tyson’s Star refused to endorse either a yes or no vote, instead advising readers to abstain. His newsroom colleagues were enraged at this cop out. One wag famously posted on the editor’s noticeboard, “ The Editor’s indecision is final.” Are our current political leaders offering their parties and voters a similar cop out of ambivalence and irresolution in the scramble to assemble municipal administrations across the major metros, where seven out of eight metros have no outright party majority? Start with the battered and bruised ANC, now shrunk to barely 30% national support and ousted as lead party in six cities where it previously dominated.Smoke signals from its NEC meeting last week suggested that it would only deal with the DA (that posted the best results in all Gauteng metros and elsewhere), as ‘ a last resort.’ In this case, does ‘last resort’ mean ‘perhaps’ or ‘never’? Probably depends on what deals it can strike elsewhere, and it will announce something definitive on Wednesday. Or perhaps it won’t, Meanwhile, having boasted of its deep bench of negotiators, it was striking that in this crunch week, three of the party’s leading ‘moderates’ were out of the country. Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Enoch Godongwana are ten hours away in Silicon Valley, dreaming of the tech future, while Johannesburg has closed its swimming pools due to a lack of chlorine (and the taps continue to run dry). David Makhura, who played a key moderating role in assembling the national GNU in 2024, is apparently engaged in studies in London. But very much on manoeuvres at home and directing operations are the ‘usual suspects’ of the patronage and pillage brigade – secretary general Fikile Mbalula, deputy president Paul Mashatile and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi..Read more:.DA, ActionSA, set course for the new politics: John Matisonn.We do know that delegation rather than decision-making is the Ramaphosa style. Some remember the ‘bomb squad’ he grandly announced in 2025, which he gravely said would fix the rutting ruin of Joburg CBD in the run-up to the G20. Well, that worked well, just as the eye-popping 110 commissions, councils, funds, initiatives, programmes, summits, task forces, and war rooms he has announced since his presidency commenced. These figures were provided by Prof Jo-Ansie van Wyk of Unisa in 2023. So doubtless dozens more have been added to the ledger since then.Meanwhile, an accurate pulse of citizen sentiment was taken two weeks ago in the municipality of Emfuleni on the Vaal, where, for over two years, sewage and water infrastructure has collapsed and raw sewage gushes from broken municipal pipes into the streets and homes of residents. On 4 November, Emfuleni voters gave their answer: the DA won 34 wards off the ANC and emerged as the largest party in this former ANC fortress. One leak -not of sewage in this case but from the ANC NEC – indicated that Ramaphosa was not tired of the culpable failures exemplified but hardly restricted to Emfuleni, but that he was ‘’tired of the DA.” Apparently, what triggered the presidential goat was the temerity of DA national leader Geordin Hill-Lewis reaching out to him directly on the issue of coalitions, rather than routing his enquiry to the party secretary-general. One must not risk presidential displeasure by pointing out that Ramaphosa leads his party (or not, given his Silicon Valley jumbo junket this week) and Hill-Lewis his, but on such niceties of fragile self-esteem and alleged slights of protocol the fate of nations, or in our case, cities depends. Actually, the fate and future of the nation itself are at stake here. If the ANC tosses the DA overboard in the metros where it obtained the most votes, the DA’s continued participation in the national GNU would be objectively impossible. Likely, the economic devastation of its exit from national government and replacement by EFF and/or MKP is less concerning to the ANC at large than sticking it to a party most of its executive (but certainly not its voters) despise. For the rest of us it will be time to hang onto our homes and wallets. Enter stage right in this national psycho drama: Action SA leader Herman Mashaba. Even though the vast majority of his voters polled prefer as first prize a DA-Action SA tie-up to govern Gauteng metros, Mashaba has also been venting on issues of self-respect and announcing that the only DA deal he would contemplate is if the DA expunged its mayoral candidates in Joburg (Helen Zille) and Tshwane (Cilliers Brink). Leaving aside such minor matters as the almost impossible arithmetic of assembling a Joburg coalition without the DA (it would require a 6-party agreement, the same combination that saw revolving-door mayors and collapsed the city before) and ignoring that tiresome cliché ‘the people shall govern’ etc., there is a fundamental unanswered question. Or several of them. In the possible but unlikely event, for example, the DA ditched Zille in Joburg, would, in a secret ballot, all Action SA councillors vote for a DA mayoral candidate? And if the DA calls Mashaba’s bluff on the mayoral candidate, does its opponent get a veto on whom the party selects in Zille’s stead? And when it comes to choosing its mayoral committee members, does Mashaba also exercise a veto here? It is unclear whether Mashaba is making a good-faith offer to the DA or simply setting an impossible precondition that, if the DA refuses, he can then say, “I only coalesced with the ANC as a last resort.”You will notice that, in all this manoeuvring, little or nothing is said about nixing the corruption and plunder that have reduced our once-finest cities to a state of beggary and decay. Nothing has been offered on appointing credible and competent officials to fix the basics that were once an unremarkable feature of good civic administration, or on attending to the bloated municipal payrolls where workers are bought off with unaffordable wage hikes and the rubbish remains uncollected. Enter here the third man in the ring, DA Leader Hill-Lewis. Beyond offering a terse statement of the essentials needed to fix our cities and serve residents- precisely the formula that ensured his emphatic re-election as Cape Town mayor- he has kept his counsel. He has not provided an hourly update on his mood swings; he has not dissed his opponents, and he has not made impossible offers bound to be rejected rather than interrogated.We will know in a few days which approach works and which will help the respective parties for a better or an obliterating outcome in the 2029 general election. .Read more:.BN Edge | ActionSA's Trollip says it's up to the DA to break coalition standoff.As the jostling for the mayoral chains intensifies and as commentators fixate on who will triumph, it's worth remembering that in a democracy the game is long and the outcome never final. The famous Swiss psychiatrist Carl Gustav Jung wrote, “ Every victory contains the germ of future defeat.”In these odd times it seems that a psychiatrist better than a psephologist provides all parties with a useful clue. .*Tony Leon led the Democratic Party and its successor, the Democratic Alliance, from 1994 to 2007. For eight of those years, he was Leader of the Opposition. He later served as South Africa’s ambassador to Argentina. In 2024, he was part of the DA team that negotiated the Government of National Unity..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here. If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.