Leadership
Mills & Hartley: UNITA’s reset from guerrilla movement to government
UNITA’s new leadership positions it as a serious challenger in 2027 elections
Key topics:
Adalberto Costa Júnior wins UNITA leadership with 90% vote
UNITA shifts from guerrilla past to organised political challenger
Angola’s 2027 election may test MPLA dominance and democracy
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.