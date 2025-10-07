NCOP veto halts Western Cape’s attempt to dissolve dysfunctional Knysna council: Ivo Vegter

The wheels of government grind slowly on, until they run up against the immovable wall of the National Council of Provinces.

Eighteen months ago, I wrote about the perilous state of the municipality in my home town of Knysna.

At the time, the premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, stood up in Parliament to point at Knysna as an example of a captured town, and asked the president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to help him place the town under administration.

Why Winde needed the president’s help was a mystery to me, and I said so at the time.

In terms of the Constitution, the president plays no role in the process for assessing the performance of a municipality, and if necessary, placing it under provincial administration.

Winde knows more than I do, of course, and I’m now guessing that he appealed to Ramaphosa not in his capacity as president of the country, but in his capacity as president of the ANC. Because as it turns out, the ANC effectively has veto power over major provincial decisions, even in provinces that are nominally governed by the Democratic Alliance.