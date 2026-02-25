Leadership
New era for DA, Steenhuisen stays at Agriculture: John Matisonn
DA leadership race begins as Hill-Lewis eyes top position; Steenhuisen stays in Agriculture amid export growth.
Key topics:
Hill-Lewis expected to run for DA national leader in April congress
Steenhuisen remains Agriculture Minister amid FMD outbreak, export growth
DA faces local election challenges from splinter parties and voter shifts
By John Matisonn