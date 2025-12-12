And the next president is… less certain than ever: John Matisonn

Key topics:

Mashatile’s dwindling prospects and emerging contenders: Mbalula, Motsepe, Didiza, Ramokgopa

Ramaphosa strengthened by G20 success and coalition realities limiting ANC manoeuvring

Why the next ANC leader is more likely to keep the DA partnership than risk EFF/MKP ambitions

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.