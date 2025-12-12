Leadership
And the next president is… less certain than ever: John Matisonn
ANC leadership race blows open as Didiza rises, Mashatile falters—and the incentives for keeping the DA coalition grow stronger.
Key topics:
Mashatile’s dwindling prospects and emerging contenders: Mbalula, Motsepe, Didiza, Ramokgopa
Ramaphosa strengthened by G20 success and coalition realities limiting ANC manoeuvring
Why the next ANC leader is more likely to keep the DA partnership than risk EFF/MKP ambitions
