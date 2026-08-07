And the next president will be….. my son?: John Matisonn

Jacob Zuma has removed impeached former judge John Hlophe as Mkhonto weSizwe Party deputy president, replacing him with his son, Duduzane. It is an appointment likely to stick, unlike the party's many other reversed decisions this year. MK remains a force in KwaZulu-Natal, polling as the largest party in eThekwini on 33%, and holding steady nationally on 15%, enough to have denied the ANC a majority in the last election. The province's IFP-DA-ANC coalition has survived MK's efforts to unseat it, but questions persist over the party's finances, including an unresolved allegation of R33 million diverted from its funds..By John Matisonn.Jacob Zuma, 84, has set up a succession plan by unceremoniously removing impeached former judge Dr John Hlophe as deputy president of the Mkhonto weSizwe Party in favour of his son, Duduzane Zuma.This seems likely to be the rare appointment the elder Zuma will not soon reverse. Jacob Zuma, who was granted parole on the grounds of ill health in 2021, sparked questions about his medical fitness recently when he stumbled and fell while dancing, but a video of the event showed he got up and immediately continued to dance. Nevertheless, at 84 his son Duduzane is now deputy president and heir apparent, though Duduzane has not retired as leader of his own dormant party, the All Game Changers Party.The MKP remains a significant factor in South African politics, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. New polling by the Social Research Foundation found the MKP is currently the largest party in eThekwini, polling at 33%, followed by the Democratic Alliance at 23% and the African National Congress third with 20%.So far the coalition running the KwaZulu-Natal province – including of the Inkatha Freedom Party, the DA and the ANC -- has held onto power. That configuration could be replicated in eThekwini later this year. But it hasn’t been plain sailing. Behind the scenes, MKP efforts have brought the provincial coalition government to the brink several times by coaxing the National Freedom Party to reconsider its deciding single vote keeping the coalition viable. .Nationally, the new SRF survey puts the MKP stubbornly at 15%, around where it was two years ago when it scored 14.5%, enough to bring the ANC below a majority for the first time.Zuma’s unusually autocratic and increasingly chaotic management of his party has revealed a leadership style that brooks no other locus of power, and his decision-making has become increasingly erratic.Under section 2h of the party constitution, the president’s writ is final:"The President shall have the ultimate power to issue presidential decrees on any matter pertaining to the operation, administration, and policy direction of the Party in the interest of the Party, which shall be binding on all levels of the organisation." Zuma has shown no sign anxiety to hold internal elections soon. In the chaotic seven months of this year alone, he has changed deputy president, chief whips, parliamentary leader and party spokesperson, several more than once. The party’s secretary general and treasurer general have been removed and reappointed. Duduzane’s twin sister, Duduzile, who appeared to be a key party leader and MP a year ago, has left parliament and been removed from all party positions.Zuma also reversed an earlier decision to strip Secretary-General Sibonelo Nomvalo and Treasurer-General Brian Molefe of their powers. They’re back.In the KwaZulu-Natal legislature there have been nine changes of chief whip in two years.How the party runs also seems unstable. During the course of this year, the party announced “an extensive 18 month organisational health, ideological and strategic assessment study,” that led it to set up the “MKP institute” to run the party’s affairs, including “political management and administration or the organisation” and “all leadership structures of the party subjected to and report to the institute.” Two days later the institute ceased to exist. .Read more:.FT: Duduzile Zuma, the “princess” poised to run SA’s most divisive dynasty.Also this year the party set up a “presidential task team” after a process called an “organisational reconfiguration” aimed at strengthening the party. Weeks later it bit the dust, but was later reinstated. Questions have arisen about its finances too. At a recent media conference, Zuma said he had not received a report alleging the unauthorised diversion of about R33 million in party funds.His travel schedule remains active. He was recently in India renewing his ties with the Gupta family. Son Duduzane was their chief local business partner before they left South Africa in a hurry..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.