Duduzane Zuma
Duduzane ZumaPhotographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
Leadership

And the next president will be….. my son?: John Matisonn

Duduzane Zuma’s rise signals a generational power shift as the MK Party battles instability, shifting alliances and questions over its future leadership.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
John Matisonn
BizNews
www.biznews.com