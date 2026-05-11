Leadership
Despite election sweep, Nigel Farage is not as Teflon as he thinks: Martin Ivens
Reform UK’s surge shakes British politics, but doubts remain over Farage’s durability, credibility, and path to power
Key topics:
Reform UK surge reshapes UK politics; Labour loses key strongholds
Farage’s nationalist Reform challenges both Labour and Conservatives
Starmer’s scandals and weak approval boost Farage’s anti-establishment appeal
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By Martin Ivens