Nigel Farage: Scourge of the press.
Nigel Farage: Scourge of the press.Photographer: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe
Leadership

Nigel Farage and Prince Harry share a common enemy: the free press

Farage and Harry’s media battles raise fresh questions over press freedom, accountability and attacks on journalism in Britain.
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Martin Ivens
BizNews
www.biznews.com